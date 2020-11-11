ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to implement the federal ombudsman's report to improve women's prisons condition in country and ensure standard environment for female inmates.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar issued these directions during the suo moto notice case.

At the outset of the hearing, the court directed to provide reports of the Federal Ombudsman to the Attorney General and all Advocates General.

The court asked the law officers to seek guidance from the concerned governments on the reports of the Federal Ombudsman. Steps should be taken to improve the jails according to the suggestions of the Federal ombudsman's report.

The counsel for federal ombudsman said that the federal ombudsman had submitted six reports to the court. A quarterly progress report was being submitted as per order of the Supreme Court, he added.

He said that the reports from the federation and the provinces were satisfactory. Sindh and Punjab had passed legislation on prisons.

The Chief Justice asked the counsel to apprise the court about ground realities.

He said that the court had ordered the federal Ombudsman office to visit prisons across the country.

The counsel for Ombudsman said that the Ombudsman office could not visit all prisons due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Justice asked did the federal ombudsman had formed a committee to visit the prisons.The counsel replied that the Ombudsman did not form a committee if the court ordered the committee would be formed.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said that two jails in Punjab had been automated and asked the government to improve condition of the rest of the jails as well.

The Additional Advocate General Punjab said that separate space had been allotted for juvenile prisoners and women in Punjab jails.

The Chief Justice asked after how much time jails were being visited.

The Superintendent Adiala Jail replied that he visited prisons daily and the conditions were satisfactory. Any authority could visit prisons at any time, he added.

The counsel for the Ombudsman said that prisons had better arrangements for clean water and sanitation.

Justice Ijaz said that the supervisory committee should visit the jails.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.