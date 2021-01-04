UrduPoint.com
SC Directs Trial Court To Decide Parveen Rehman Murder Case

SC directs trial court to decide Parveen Rehman murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday directed the trial court to decide social worker Parveen Rehman murder case as early as possible.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case seeking appointment of Judicial Commission to probe into the incident of murder of Ms. Parveen Rehman, Social Worker/Director Orangi Project.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed that Joint Investigation Team (JIT) reports should be submitted to the trial court within two weeks. The trial court should decide on the JIT reports as soon as possible, it added.

The court also directed the government to provide security to the prosecution and witnesses.

The counsel for the petitioner pleaded the court to not dispose of the case.

He said that two JITs were formed but their reports were not submitted to the trial court.

Justice Bandial said that the petitioner could appeal to the court again, following the trial court's decision.

The counsel for the petitioner pleaded the court to direct the government for action against the Sindh police personnel.

Justice Bandial said that the Supreme Court could not be an investigative agency.

The court directed the trial court to decide the case and disposed of the petition.

