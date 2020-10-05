SC directs trial court to submit report in Ahad Cheema case

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the trial court to submit report in former Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema case in two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday directed the trial court to submit report in former Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema case in two weeks.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the bail plea filed by Ahad Cheema.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) petitioner Ahad Cheema being DG LDA misused authority with criminal intent when he prepared, processed, recommended, presented and got approved fraudulent and illegal request for proposal and bidding documents to grant undue and illegal benefit by awarding contract of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project, Lahore of Rs.14 billion aprroximately to M/s Lahore Casa Developers.

The petitioner from year 2001 to 2018 allegedly made various expenditures and also purcahsed/owned/ controlled/possessed the movable and immovable properties/investments/ funds/assets in his own name and in the name of his benamidars/dependants having acquisition cost of Rs.449,511,312/- approximately and market values of Rs.600 million approximately, it added.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar counsel for the petitioner said that the co-accused of the case had been granted bail. He said that his client should be treated like other accused.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the court would review case after the report of the trial court.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.