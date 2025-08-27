(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the bail petition of accused Fayyaz Hussain in the drug smuggling case.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi heard the bail application of accused Fayyaz Hussain in the drug case.

The lawyer of the Anti-Narcotics Force told the court that ten kilograms of heroin and a drone were recovered from the accused, and Punjab Police official Mazhar Iqbal was also involved in drug smuggling along with the accused.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan said in his remarks that drones are used to smuggle drugs to other countries these days, and very influential people are involved in it.

He said that if the accused is granted bail today, he will abscond, adding that it seemed that the accused is seeking bail out of fear of punishment.

The accused’s lawyer took the stand that he will come to court if he is sentenced. Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi said that the trial court should complete the proceedings. The court, subsequently, rejected the accused’s bail application.