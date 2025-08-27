Open Menu

SC Dismisses Accused's Bail In Drugs Smuggling Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 05:10 PM

SC dismisses accused's bail in drugs smuggling case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the bail petition of accused Fayyaz Hussain in the drug smuggling case.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi heard the bail application of accused Fayyaz Hussain in the drug case.

The lawyer of the Anti-Narcotics Force told the court that ten kilograms of heroin and a drone were recovered from the accused, and Punjab Police official Mazhar Iqbal was also involved in drug smuggling along with the accused.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan said in his remarks that drones are used to smuggle drugs to other countries these days, and very influential people are involved in it.

He said that if the accused is granted bail today, he will abscond, adding that it seemed that the accused is seeking bail out of fear of punishment.

The accused’s lawyer took the stand that he will come to court if he is sentenced. Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi said that the trial court should complete the proceedings. The court, subsequently, rejected the accused’s bail application.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan