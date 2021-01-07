SC dismisses acquittal appeal of death row convict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the acquittal appeal of death sentence convict Ali Haider alias Papu involved in rape and murder of a seven year old girl in district Vehari.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sayed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

The trial court awarded capital punishment to accused Ali Haider alias Papu over rape and murder of a seven year-old-girl in district Vehari in June 2016. The Lahore High Court also maintained the trial court order.

The accused had challenged the LHC order in the Supreme Court.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said that the high court did not properly examine the evidence. There were no concrete evidence against the accused, he added.

The Additional Prosecutor General said that the DNA of the accused was matched. The accused strangled the girl to death after raping her, he added.

He said that samples from the girl's throat also matched with the accused.