SC Dismisses Acquittal Appeal Of Life Sentence Accused

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 08:10 PM

SC dismisses acquittal appeal of life sentence accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the acquittal appeal of life imprisonment convict Ashraf.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mazahar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the appeal filed by Ashraf against the high court order.  The convict Ashraf was accused of killing his brother's daughter during an argument over a meal.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Muddasir Khalid said there were flaws in the decisions of the lower courts.

He said there were contradictions between the witnesses' statements. One brother's daughter was shot during a quarrel between the two brothers, he added.

Justice Qazi Amin said it was unfortunate for a brother to kill his brother's daughter in a fit of rage.

He said the benefit of the doubt went to the accused but suspicion should not be created in the case.

He said the law had to be brought to a place where there was stability in society. Weapons should not be allowed in a society, he added.

He remarked that such things would happen when emotional people had weapons. Due to these reasons anger was forbidden in islam, he added.

The court rejected Ashraf's appeal against life imprisonment.

