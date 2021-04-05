UrduPoint.com
SC Dismisses Al-Khair University Students' Appeals For Verification Of Degrees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed the Al-khair University Rawalpindi campus students' appeals for verification of degrees.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard different appeals of students of Al-Khair University Rawalpindi Campus seeking recognition and equivalence of degrees by the Higher education Commission (HEC).

At the outset of hearing, the court ruled that the HEC could not verify Al-Khair University degrees.

Advocate Munawar Dogal said the HEC should stop Al-Khair University from admissions.

He pleaded the court to sought reply from the HEC as future of students was at stake.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said Al-Khair University was in Azad Kashmir. Azad Kashmir was an independent state with its own rules, he added.

He asked how could the HEC interfere in the affairs of Azad Kashmir?Justice Bandial observed that students deliberately enrolled despite the ban on Al-Khair University campuses. If the apex court declared the degrees of one campus valid, thousands of people would come to the courts, he added.

He asked could anyone from the United States or the United Kingdom get their degree certified by the HEC?

