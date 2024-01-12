SC Dismisses APML's Appeal For Election Symbol 'Eagle'
Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 09:45 PM
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) for restoration of its election symbol ‘Eagle’
A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the case filed by the APML.
Addressing the petitioner’s lawyer, the chief justice said that neither any party elections were held nor any record in that regard was submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
The CJP said that the tradition of leveling baseless allegations against state institutions should now end.
The court, subsequently, dismissed the appeal.
