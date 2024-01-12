Open Menu

SC Dismisses APML's Appeal For Election Symbol 'Eagle'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 09:45 PM

SC dismisses APML's appeal for election symbol 'Eagle'

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) for restoration of its election symbol ‘Eagle’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) for restoration of its election symbol ‘Eagle’.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the case filed by the APML.

Addressing the petitioner’s lawyer, the chief justice said that neither any party elections were held nor any record in that regard was submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The CJP said that the tradition of leveling baseless allegations against state institutions should now end.

The court, subsequently, dismissed the appeal.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Muslim All Court

Recent Stories

LHC reserved verdict on Fawad's petition against r ..

LHC reserved verdict on Fawad's petition against rejection of nomination papers

32 seconds ago
 Polio drops administered to 1,099,143 children in ..

Polio drops administered to 1,099,143 children in Faisalabad

35 seconds ago
 Steps being taken to improve law & order situation ..

Steps being taken to improve law & order situation in Ziarat district: DC

36 seconds ago
 MQM-P decides its candidates for NA, PS seats in H ..

MQM-P decides its candidates for NA, PS seats in Hyderabad

38 seconds ago
 Pak-Malaysia bilateral cooperation to boost econom ..

Pak-Malaysia bilateral cooperation to boost economies: Governor Sindh Kamran Kha ..

4 minutes ago
 Kashmir Consultative Committees to raise awareness ..

Kashmir Consultative Committees to raise awareness at grassroots level: Mushaal

4 minutes ago
DC urges Transport Secretary to start Peoples, Pin ..

DC urges Transport Secretary to start Peoples, Pink bus services for students

4 minutes ago
 Rajab Al-Murajab to start on Saturday as crescent ..

Rajab Al-Murajab to start on Saturday as crescent sighted

4 minutes ago
 DIG prisons plant saplings in the premises of Nawa ..

DIG prisons plant saplings in the premises of Nawabshah jail

9 minutes ago
 Multan Sultans excited to play in front of passion ..

Multan Sultans excited to play in front of passionate home fans

9 minutes ago
 PPP candidate Aajiz Dhamrah formally launched elec ..

PPP candidate Aajiz Dhamrah formally launched election campaign

9 minutes ago
 Abdullahpur Flyover near completion with Rs.1.36b: ..

Abdullahpur Flyover near completion with Rs.1.36b: Commissioner

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan