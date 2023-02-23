SC dismisses appeal after heir of martyred constable got job

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the application after the heir of the martyred constable got a job.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah heard the case and also dismissed the petition regarding non-payment of salary to the heirs of the martyred constable of Peshawar after the heir of the martyr got a job.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Athar Minallah said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was buying luxury vehicles and helicopters and asked why did it not had money to pay the heirs of the martyrs? He said that a martyr sacrifices for the nation and the KP government had shown extreme indifference in giving their right to the heirs of the martyr. The heirs of the police officers who sacrificed their lives had to file lawsuits, he added.

He said that the government should pay them compensation so that they did not have to go to court.

The brother of the martyred constable said that he was given a job but according to the package, his brother's salary and arrears were not being paid.

The court said that the government package was applicable to those martyred till 2003 while Javed Ali was martyred in 2001 and the 2001 grant did not include full salary and allowances. It included giving a job to the heir of the martyr and the job of ASI was given who after being promoted was now SHO, the heir of the martyr has been given a job, hence this application was dismissed, it added.

The petitioner said that there were seven people who were martyred with his brother, and the heirs of these seven martyrs were being paid salaries and arrears while he was being discriminated against.

On which the court said that he (the petitioner) should apply with evidence to his department for discriminatory treatment and approach the court.