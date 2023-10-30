SC dismisses appeal against land value assessment for Multan Hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed an appeal of Punjab government regarding value assessment of land for District Hospital Multan, while upheld the verdict of Lahore High Court (LHC).

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice, Qazi Faez Isa heard the appeal of Punjab government.

The court said that apparently there was no mistake in assessment of land value. The referee judge had fixed the price as Rs13,000 per ‘marla’ after viewing the record.

Additional advocate general Punjab adopted the stance that district collector had assessed the land value owned by woman Ghazala Saleem as Rs 10,000 pear ‘marla’.

However, the referee judge increased the price to Rs13,000 while the LHC also maintained the same value.

The AAG said that an identical case was already pending and prayed the court to hear the cases together after clubbing them.

After hearing arguments, the court dismissed the appeal.