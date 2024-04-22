Open Menu

SC Dismisses Appeal Against Re-polling In PP-9

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 06:25 PM

SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-9

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday dismissed an appeal against the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for re-polling in four polling stations of PP-9 Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday dismissed an appeal against the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for re-polling in four polling stations of PP-9 Balochistan.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi observed that the ECP has given reasons of unnatural voting turn out in said area. He remarked that about 85 to 90 percent voting turn out is recorded in the area where a less number of women come out to cast their votes.

A three member bench headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan heard the appeal filed by Pakistan Muslim League-N’s candidate Nawab Changaiz Khan.

The top court dismissed the request to stop the re-polling in the said polling stations and ordered the ECP to make the arrangements as per schedule.

During hearing, the ECP’s lawyer pleaded that the election commission has ordered for re-elections keeping in view all the facts. He said that the commission was providing opportunity to the two sides to contest the polls.

The lawyer said that there were the decisions of the court that re-elections would be conducted on unnatural voting turn out. He said that the ECP has ordered re-polling in seven polling stations, out of which, the polling has been concluded in three stations.

Petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that they didn’t get the Form-45, adding that the ECP uploaded it for some time and then removed from the website. After hearing arguments, the bench announced the short order while the detailed judgments be issued later on.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Balochistan Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Women Muslim All From Top Court PP-9

Recent Stories

'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollut ..

'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

3 minutes ago
 Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic co ..

Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling

3 minutes ago
 WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections

WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections

3 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

3 minutes ago
 MoU inked to provide skill based training to BISP ..

MoU inked to provide skill based training to BISP beneficiaries' family members

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilater ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilateral trade to $10b

41 minutes ago
Security forces kill 11 terrorists in KP: ISPR

Security forces kill 11 terrorists in KP: ISPR

1 hour ago
  Punjab govt started implementing environment-fri ..

 Punjab govt started implementing environment-friendly grand plan before Earth ..

1 hour ago
 Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making ..

Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making mistakes

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sou ..

Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight aga ..

Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism

3 hours ago
 Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamaba ..

Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan