SC Dismisses Appeal Against Re-polling In PP-9
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 06:25 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday dismissed an appeal against the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for re-polling in four polling stations of PP-9 Balochistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday dismissed an appeal against the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for re-polling in four polling stations of PP-9 Balochistan.
Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi observed that the ECP has given reasons of unnatural voting turn out in said area. He remarked that about 85 to 90 percent voting turn out is recorded in the area where a less number of women come out to cast their votes.
A three member bench headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan heard the appeal filed by Pakistan Muslim League-N’s candidate Nawab Changaiz Khan.
The top court dismissed the request to stop the re-polling in the said polling stations and ordered the ECP to make the arrangements as per schedule.
During hearing, the ECP’s lawyer pleaded that the election commission has ordered for re-elections keeping in view all the facts. He said that the commission was providing opportunity to the two sides to contest the polls.
The lawyer said that there were the decisions of the court that re-elections would be conducted on unnatural voting turn out. He said that the ECP has ordered re-polling in seven polling stations, out of which, the polling has been concluded in three stations.
Petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that they didn’t get the Form-45, adding that the ECP uploaded it for some time and then removed from the website. After hearing arguments, the bench announced the short order while the detailed judgments be issued later on.
Recent Stories
'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling
WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh
MoU inked to provide skill based training to BISP beneficiaries' family members
Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilateral trade to $10b
Security forces kill 11 terrorists in KP: ISPR
Punjab govt started implementing environment-friendly grand plan before Earth ..
Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making mistakes
Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb3 minutes ago
-
Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling3 minutes ago
-
WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections3 minutes ago
-
28 arrested for non-compliance of official prices of roti, naan28 minutes ago
-
MoU inked to provide skill based training to BISP beneficiaries' family members22 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat conducts crackdown on price violators38 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 147 connections, recovers over Rs 4.2m38 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt working to improve people's quality of life: minister38 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilateral trade to $10b41 minutes ago
-
Ali Hasan Zardari chairs meeting to review developmental projects48 minutes ago
-
Call to plant trees to save Earth48 minutes ago
-
AC pays surprise visit to school48 minutes ago