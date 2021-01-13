SC dismisses appeal against recovery of special allowances from lecturers

The Supreme Court on Wednesday maintained the Lahore High Court's order and dismissed appeal against recovery of special allowance from the lecturers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday maintained the Lahore High Court's order and dismissed appeal against recovery of special allowance from the lecturers.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case filed by the lecturers against the LHC decision.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the lecturers said that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) announced special allowance for the lecturers. He said that there should be no recovery after stoppage of allowance. The provincial higher education commission abolished the Special Allowance in 2017, he added.

The lecturers challenged the decision of the provincial HEC in the high court. The high court had ordered recovery of arrears in easy installments.