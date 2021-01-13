UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Dismisses Appeal Against Recovery Of Special Allowances From Lecturers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 04:03 PM

SC dismisses appeal against recovery of special allowances from lecturers

The Supreme Court on Wednesday maintained the Lahore High Court's order and dismissed appeal against recovery of special allowance from the lecturers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday maintained the Lahore High Court's order and dismissed appeal against recovery of special allowance from the lecturers.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case filed by the lecturers against the LHC decision.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the lecturers said that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) announced special allowance for the lecturers. He said that there should be no recovery after stoppage of allowance. The provincial higher education commission abolished the Special Allowance in 2017, he added.

The lecturers challenged the decision of the provincial HEC in the high court. The high court had ordered recovery of arrears in easy installments.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court Lahore High Court HEC 2017 From Court

Recent Stories

25 killed as Israel launches attacks in Eastern Sy ..

1 minute ago

Ireland set for 1 bln euros from EU Brexit fund

1 minute ago

Danish Parliament Partly Closing Amid Surge in COV ..

1 minute ago

2 more families join anti-PKK sit-in protest

5 minutes ago

SC delists former DG LDA Ahad Cheema's bail plea d ..

5 minutes ago

Agriculture projects in Pothohar region must be co ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.