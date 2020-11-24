UrduPoint.com
SC Dismisses Appeal Against Regularization Of Cantonment School Teachers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

SC dismisses appeal against regularization of cantonment school teachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Federal government' time-barred appeal against service regularization of cantonment schools teachers.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court expressed annoyance over filing of time-barred petition.

Justice Ijaz observed that the government even received a copy of the decision after expiry of filing of appeal.

The Chief Justice asked why did not government agencies take action against those who file time-barred appeals. If incompetent people were kept in institutions, then they would also suffer the consequences, he added.

He asked why action was not taken against those who damage state institutions.The legal affairs of the institutions should be the responsibility of the officers and not of the clerks, he added.

He said that concerned officers were also responsible for delay in filing of this appeal.

The Chief Justice said that the government delayed filing every third, fourth case and put the responsibility on the court.

He observed that the government's request did not state a valid reason for the delay.

The court upheld high court's decision to regularize teacher's service and dismissed the appeal.

