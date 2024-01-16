SC dismisses appeal in family dispute on gold

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday dismissed an appeal of a woman challenging the verdict of high court pertaining to a family dispute on ten tola gold.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case filed by a woman against the provision of gold to her ex-daughter in law.

The lawyer informed the court that the conflict was between a mother in law and daughter in law on custody of the gold. On the query of the bench, the lawyer said that woman has been divorced and she has three children.

The court asked that what the problem was in giving ten tola gold to a mother of three kids. The court, subsequently, dismissed the appeal of woman Sabeeha Khanam.