Open Menu

SC Dismisses Appeal In Family Dispute On Gold

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 07:30 PM

SC dismisses appeal in family dispute on gold

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday dismissed an appeal of a woman challenging the verdict of high court pertaining to a family dispute on ten tola gold.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case filed by a woman against the provision of gold to her ex-daughter in law.

The lawyer informed the court that the conflict was between a mother in law and daughter in law on custody of the gold. On the query of the bench, the lawyer said that woman has been divorced and she has three children.

The court asked that what the problem was in giving ten tola gold to a mother of three kids. The court, subsequently, dismissed the appeal of woman Sabeeha Khanam.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Women Gold Family Court

Recent Stories

Will realme Note series give a tough competition t ..

Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?

1 hour ago
 realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker ..

Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-

1 hour ago
 Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan ge ..

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

3 hours ago
 AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related ..

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

3 hours ago
 LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

6 hours ago
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

6 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

6 hours ago
 Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

7 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

7 hours ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

8 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan