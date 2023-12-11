SC dismisses appeal of customs pertaining to smuggled truck

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2023 | 10:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the appeal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa customs pertaining to the seizing of a smuggled truck.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa expressed displeasure with the officials of customs and remarked that firstly they

used to smuggle vehicles by taking money themselves and later seized them.

A three-member bench of the top court headed by the Chief Justice heard the appeal of customs.

At the outset of the hearing, the CJP observed that the said truck was manufactured in 1996 and it was seized in 2016. He questioned where it had been running for 22 years.

The chief justice remarked that it was strange that the customs official didn’t know how the truck entered the country. He asked the officials to go to Peshawar and see how the vehicles were being smuggled. He remarked that why not the court should summon collector customs as what is happening in Pakistan.

Justice Isa remarked that the customs official had been doing unnecessary litigation and the matter reached to SC. The real cases get delayed due to such unnecessary cases in courts, he said.

It may be mentioned here that the customs office had seized a smuggled truck in 2008 from Peshawar.

