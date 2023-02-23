SC dismisses appeal regarding illegal lease of Railway land

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the appeal regarding illegal leasing of Railway land over withdrawal of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference under the new NAB law.

A three-member SC bench, comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah, heard the NAB reference of illegal leasing of railway land.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked that the issue pertained to Railway land but there was no option as it was a matter of the law.

On which the Additional Prosecutor General NAB said that this reference was for Rs 319 million, so it had been returned.

The Chief Justice said that this reference was returned as it was a Rs 319 million case which was less than Rs 500 million.