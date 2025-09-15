Open Menu

SC Dismisses Appeal To Increase Sentence In Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 08:00 PM

SC dismisses appeal to increase sentence in murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan dismissed an appeal seeking to increase the imprisonment sentence of convict Sajjad in a murder case. A three-member bench headed by Justice Hashim Kakar heard the case.

During the proceedings, Justice Kakar remarked that the convict had already completed his 15-year sentence, questioning the purpose of the appeal.

The plaintiff's counsel argued that the high court had commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment, and they sought to increase the sentence.

However, Justice Kakar observed that the sentence had already been served, and further remarked that a conviction can have long-term implications, such as affecting the convict's eligibility to contest elections or take the CSS exam after release.

Given that the convict had completed his sentence, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal.

