SC Dismisses Appeal To Increase Sentence In Murder Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan dismissed an appeal seeking to increase the imprisonment sentence of convict Sajjad in a murder case. A three-member bench headed by Justice Hashim Kakar heard the case.
During the proceedings, Justice Kakar remarked that the convict had already completed his 15-year sentence, questioning the purpose of the appeal.
The plaintiff's counsel argued that the high court had commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment, and they sought to increase the sentence.
However, Justice Kakar observed that the sentence had already been served, and further remarked that a conviction can have long-term implications, such as affecting the convict's eligibility to contest elections or take the CSS exam after release.
Given that the convict had completed his sentence, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal.
Recent Stories
AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August
Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists
UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advan ..
FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..
Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..
Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..
Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..
Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..
ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Implementation of NA Committee Recommendations Imperative: Qadir Mandokhail2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi to distribute cash aid among 1,700 TDP families in Bajaur2 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police arrest 566 suspects, recover drugs and illegal weapons in one week3 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses appeal to increase sentence in murder case3 minutes ago
-
RPO emphasizes speedy, transparent investigations to ensure justice3 minutes ago
-
Dhamyal Police arrested prime suspect in double murder case3 minutes ago
-
TikToker Samia Hijab withdraws kidnapping, threat case in court3 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks arguments in contempt plea against NAB chief13 minutes ago
-
Two proclaimed offender brothers arrested23 minutes ago
-
Tourism in Swat on decline, association warns23 minutes ago
-
Punjab University: 10 female students awarded PhD degrees23 minutes ago
-
Air passenger offloaded23 minutes ago