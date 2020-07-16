UrduPoint.com
SC Dismisses Appeals Against Dismissal Of 294 Teachers, Other Staff Of WWB

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed appeal against dismissal of 294 teachers and other teaching staff of Workers Welfare Board (WWB).

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice expressed displeasure over the Workers Welfare Board management and officers.

The CJ said that the court would not tolerate appointments made with the recommendations of the ministers in any government department.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked what was the role of ministers over recruitments in the Workers Welfare Board? The labour's money was thrown away as political bribes, he added.  The chief justice observed that the Workers' Welfare Board was full of ghost employees. All recruitments were political or the officers recruited their relatives, he added.

He said that Workers Welfare Board officers were not ashamed at all. He observed that the Workers Welfare Board was the most corrupt institution as no employee was recruited as per law.

He said that the court would dissolve the Workers Welfare Board and all officers would be dismissed as the big payers did nothing to improve the organization.

The chief justice said that the Workers 'Welfare Board had workers' money, so the government was not interested.

The counsel for WWB said that the Workers Welfare Board had only 628 students in 18 technical schools. He said that 474 employees had been recruited in these institutions and the monthly salary of these 474 employees was being paid Rs 20 million. There were about 32,000 monthly expenses per child, he added.

The chief justice hinted at dissolving the Workers Welfare Board and dismissing all the employees. The CJ said that all officers and employees of WWB could be fired.

He said that a new board would be formed and all recruitments would be made again.

He said that the court would mention all this in the written judgement.

During the hearing, a Workers Welfare Board teacher accused of appointing officers against code of conduct.

Upon this, the chief justice asked officers present in the courtroom to write their Names, positions and qualifications.

The court also took the data of the complainant of Workers Welfare Officers.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

