SC Dismisses Appeals Against Regulatory Duty
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed appeals against the regulatory duty on import of raw materials for garment packaging.
A three-member bench headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and comprising Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Aqeel Abbasi heard the case.
The petitioner's counsel argued that the regulatory duty on packaging raw materials is unequal treatment.
Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that the Federal government can impose regulatory duty and it is the policy matter of the federation. The federal government is authorized to decide on whom to impose regulatory duty, he remarked.
Justice Ayesha Malik said that our job is not to look at fiscal policy. Justice Aqeel Abbasi said that the high courts have also dismissed your appeals.
The lawyer said that there is another raw material of the same nature, on which regulatory duty has not been imposed.
Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that it is fine, then you should order the same raw materials on which there is no regulatory duty, you will not interfere in the financial policy. The Supreme Court as a court cannot negotiate on regulatory duty, he said.
The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal against the decision of the High Court.
