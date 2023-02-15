UrduPoint.com

SC Dismisses Appeals Against Reinstatement Of 112 Employees Of Fauji Fertilizers

SC dismisses appeals against reinstatement of 112 employees of Fauji Fertilizers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday rejected the appeals filed against the reinstatement of 112 employees of the Fauji Fertilizers as well as the reimbursement of remuneration awarded to them, A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial, ordered the Fauji Fertilizers to pay remuneration to its workers as per the labour laws.

Other members of the bench were Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah.

Advocate Jamshed Faiz appeared before the apex court on behalf of the employees and informed the court about the non-appointment of the chairman in the National IndustrIal Relations Commission (Sukkur).

The last judge was Shakirullah Jan who retired in September last year, he added.

It is pertinent to mention that NIRC had ordered the payment of Rs2.8 million to the sacked employees of the company. Meanwhile, the court also rejected appeals against granting all benefits to employees.

It is pertinent to mention that the NIRC had ordered payment of Rs 2.8 million to the sacked employees of Fuji Fertilizers and the reinstatement of affected 112 employees.

