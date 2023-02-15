UrduPoint.com

SC Dismisses Appeals Of Dissident PTI Members

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the appeals of the PTI members of the Punjab Assembly, who had defected from the party, as infructuous.

A three-member SC bench, comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah, heard the case.

Punjab Assembly elections were also discussed during the course of proceedings while hearing the appeals of defecting and dissenting PTI members.

The Chief Justice, addressing the Director General (DG) Law Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), said the Election Commission might have been ordered by the Lahore High Court regarding the Punjab Assembly elections.

He asked what was the Election Commission doing now after the order of the high court ? The DG Law responded that the Election Commission had consulted the Governor of Punjab on Tuesday.

The minutes of the meeting with the Governor had not been received as yet, he added.

He said that the Governor Punjab would probably adopt the legal course on the issue.

Upon this, the chief justice asked why was the commission consulting the governor for the election date? Justice Ayesha asked why did the ECP need consultation for holding elections.

Justice Athar Minallah said that perhaps the high court had ordered the Election Commissioner to consult the Governor.

The Chief Justice said that if there was an order of the high court, then the Election Commission should consult.

