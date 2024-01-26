Open Menu

SC Dismisses Arif Abbasi's Appeal Against Papers' Rejection

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 07:17 PM

SC dismisses Arif Abbasi's appeal against papers' rejection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate Arif Abbasi of PP-19 Rawalpindi and upheld the verdict of election tribunal for rejection of his nomination papers.

The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, which heard the case, in its order observed that the petitioner had not approached any court for bail in two criminal cases, and also not mentioned the said cases in his nomination papers.

Moreover, he did not answer the returning officer's question about his son's properties in London, it added.

