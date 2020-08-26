UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Dismisses Bail Petition Of Murder Accused Over Withdrawal Of Application

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

SC dismisses bail petition of murder accused over withdrawal of application

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday dismissed pre-arrest and post-arrest bail petitions of murder accused over withdrawal of applications.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case and directed the trial court to decide the case as soon as possible.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Amin said bullet shells were recovered after the police arrest.

The counsel for the accused said both suspects were arrested on suspicion.

He said according to the statement of the car parking guard, the accused got out of the car and opened fire. The witness on the spot did not even name the accused, he added.

He said according to the watchman, he would try to identify the suspects if they were taken for the identity parade.

He said there were three people in the car and how it would be determined that who opened the fire.

Justice Qazi Amin said recently, the court had accepted the witness's statement and canceled the bail of the accused. According to the evidence, both the accused should not be granted bail, he added.

He said nowadays every case was forwarded for further trial.

Petitions were filed for the cancellation of bail of accused Shahbaz and for bail of Danial. The suspects were accused of killing a man over a financial transaction dispute in Peshawar.

Related Topics

Murder Peshawar Fire Supreme Court Police Car Man Turkish Lira Court

Recent Stories

More space for youth in entertainment industry urg ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner, RPO visit Khanewal to review securit ..

1 minute ago

Adequate resources to be provided to PHA for beaut ..

1 minute ago

Election of Orakzai Literary Jirga postponed

1 minute ago

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Chinese Persons Mi ..

1 minute ago

Economic activities, inflation increasing side by ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.