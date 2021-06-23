SC dismisses bail plea of accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a post-arrest bail plea filed by Medical Superintendent (MS) Bolan Medical Complex Quetta Abdul Ghaffar Baloch over withdrawal of petition.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the bail plea.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Kamran Murtaza counsel for the accused said that his client denied all the allegations levelled by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Addressing the counsel, Justice Munib said that his client was refusing despite signing all documents.

The Prosecutor General NAB said that the accused as MS of the Medical Complex, sent a summary for purchase of medicines for emergency ward.

Justice Amin asked why NAB made reference of Rs 60 million as vaccine was purchased for Rs 40 million? The Prosecutor General responded that according to the reference the accused paid amount to a private company through 11 cheques.

He said that the employee cheated as there was no need of vaccine that was purchased.

Justice Munib observed that the accused was holding such an important post and his transfer order could be placed at any time. Officers could be transferred at any time in the Pakistani bureaucracy, he added.

He asked why would a bureaucrat leave such a record that anyone would get it and start probing the matter? Justice Bandial said that the accused was allocated Rs 46 million but he made payments of Rs 61 million. People's money was wasted due to the irresponsibility of the accused, he added.

The counsel said that other persons including Secretary Health were also involved in the case and no action was taken against them.

He said that his client had been in custody for seven months but so far the NAB had recorded the statements of only 10 out of 49 witnesses.