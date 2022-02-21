UrduPoint.com

SC Dismisses Bail Plea Of Accused Involved In Abduction Of A Girl

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 09:30 PM

SC dismisses bail plea of accused involved in abduction of a girl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed bail plea of Muhammad Umair allegedly involved in kidnapping of a girl Sobia Batool from Sargodha.

Batool was abducted from Sargodha district in November 2021.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar heard the bail plea of accused Muhammad Umair who was arrested in Sobia Batool's kidnapping case.

During the course of proceedings, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan informed the court that the police had recovered around 151 girls from Sargodha.

The bench expressed concern over the abduction of the girls, deeming it a result of incompetence and failure of police.

On the court's order, an operation was carried out to recover the missing girls and as a result, 151 girls were rescued from different areas of Sargodha division, said Dr.

Rizwan.

He said that 21 girls had been rescued from brothels, however, Sobia Batool had not been found. He said that 16 accused had been arrested and some of the recovered girls had provided marriage certificates.

Justice Baqar said that it was a matter of great abuse that despite the First Information Report (FIR), the recovery was so lax.

He also questioned the DPO whether the recovered girls had their FIRs registered and ordered Station House Officers (SHO) of police stations, where cases were registered, to be notified.

The court directed the Punjab Inspector General of Police, Rao Sardar Ali Khan to take steps to rescue abducted girls across the province and ordered the police to take steps for the recovery of Sobia Batool.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Police Kidnapping Punjab Marriage Sargodha November FIR From Court

Recent Stories

'Gur Mela' held at University of Agriculture Faisa ..

'Gur Mela' held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 CM to perform ground-breaking of Dhoke Dalal Colle ..

CM to perform ground-breaking of Dhoke Dalal College for Women on March 4: Sh Ra ..

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine seeks urgent UN Security Council meeting o ..

Ukraine seeks urgent UN Security Council meeting over Russia threat

4 minutes ago
 95 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyd ..

95 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Defense Minister Says Ukraine May Obtain ..

Russia's Defense Minister Says Ukraine May Obtain Tactical Nuclear Weapons

4 minutes ago
 Putin says to decide 'today' on recognising Ukrain ..

Putin says to decide 'today' on recognising Ukraine rebels

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>