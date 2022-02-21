SC dismisses bail plea of accused involved in abduction of a girl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed bail plea of Muhammad Umair allegedly involved in kidnapping of a girl Sobia Batool from Sargodha.

Batool was abducted from Sargodha district in November 2021.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar heard the bail plea of accused Muhammad Umair who was arrested in Sobia Batool's kidnapping case.

During the course of proceedings, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan informed the court that the police had recovered around 151 girls from Sargodha.

The bench expressed concern over the abduction of the girls, deeming it a result of incompetence and failure of police.

On the court's order, an operation was carried out to recover the missing girls and as a result, 151 girls were rescued from different areas of Sargodha division, said Dr.

Rizwan.

He said that 21 girls had been rescued from brothels, however, Sobia Batool had not been found. He said that 16 accused had been arrested and some of the recovered girls had provided marriage certificates.

Justice Baqar said that it was a matter of great abuse that despite the First Information Report (FIR), the recovery was so lax.

He also questioned the DPO whether the recovered girls had their FIRs registered and ordered Station House Officers (SHO) of police stations, where cases were registered, to be notified.

The court directed the Punjab Inspector General of Police, Rao Sardar Ali Khan to take steps to rescue abducted girls across the province and ordered the police to take steps for the recovery of Sobia Batool.