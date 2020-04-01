SC dismisses bail plea of accused involved in corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of accused Allah Baksh allegedly in corruption in a housing society.

A two-member bench of the court comprising Justic Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case and dismissed bail plea over withdrawal of petition.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the accused took money from the public for the project which he had no authority to establish.

He said that the accused took money from the people on the name of housing society but he did not got approval from the concerned authorities.

He said that people did not get plots for money after passing 27 years.

Justice Qazi Amin said that the purpose of a ordinary person's life was to build a beautiful house.

The counsel for the accused said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should inform that how much money it owe to his client.

He said that his client was ready to return all money.

He said that the main character who cheated the people was free. He said that his client had no role in fraud.

He said that housing society had 400 allottees but the NAB filed reference on the complaint of 27 people.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that housing society needed permission from the government.

The counsel for the accused said that his client should be given the right to a fair trial.

The accused has been blamed for cheating the public in the name of a plot in Babar Town Multan.