SC Dismisses BHC Verdict About Changing In Delimitations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 07:27 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed the decision of High Court of Balochistan (HCB) about changing in delimitations in two constituencies of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed the decision of High Court of Balochistan (HCB) about changing in delimitations in two Constituencies of Balochistan.

The top court declared that the objections against the delimitations could not be raised once the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued elections schedule.

A three-member SC bench headed by Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah heard the appeal of ECP against the BHC's verdict.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Tariq Masood remarked that why everyone wanted to prolong the electoral process and let the election be held.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah observed remarked that all litigations had become ineffective after the issuance of the election schedule.

The entire electoral process should not be affected to give relief an individual, he said, adding that "we have to draw a line to fix the limits".

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that how the high court could use a power of Election Commission. There could be a flood of complaints if the top court allowed the practice, he added.

Justice Minallah said that the biggest test of the ECP was to ensure transparency in the elections on February 8.

The BHC had ordered the ECP to do changing in the delimitations of two constituencies, including Sherani and Zob, and latter had challenged that verdict in the SC.

