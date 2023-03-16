UrduPoint.com

SC Dismisses Case Against President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday dismissed a case challenging the eligibility of President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution.

A two judge bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan announced the verdict on a petition filed by a citizen Zahoor Mehdi.

Justice Ahsan remarked that there was no signature of proposer and seconder on the nomination papers of the petitioner. As per the Constitution, the proposer and seconder of a candidate for the office of the President must be members of the Parliament.

Justice Ahsan remarked that what the conflicts between the political parties was not the matter of the petitioner.

The petitioner adopted the stance in his plea that scrutiny of his nomination papers was not done correctly. He said that Mr. Arif Alvi was accused in a case at the time of presidential elections. He said Arif Alvi didn't meet the eligibility criteria for the office of the President.

The petitioner said that his nomination papers were rejected due to lack of signatures of proposer and seconder.

The top court subsequently dismissed the case.

