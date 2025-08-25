Open Menu

SC Dismisses Citizen's Appeal Against Sister's Inheritance Share

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM

SC dismisses citizen's appeal against sister's inheritance share

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday dismissed the appeal of a citizen against the decision for provision of his sister's inheritance share.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Hassan Rizvi and comprising Justice Naeem Afghan heard the case.

During the hearing, Justice Naeem Afghan remarked that a brother used to get the sisters to serve him but not to give them a share in the property. The sisters cook the food and clean the house.

Justice Hassan Rizvi remarked that the sister's share was written in the Quran, how can the Quran's order be denied, adding that the sister's signature is not on the property division deed.

Lawyer Bhai Shahab said in his arguments that the sister has been given a share but she says she got less.

The court dismissed the brother's appeal against the sister's share after hearing the arguments.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

9 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 day ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan