ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday dismissed the appeal of a citizen against the decision for provision of his sister's inheritance share.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Hassan Rizvi and comprising Justice Naeem Afghan heard the case.

During the hearing, Justice Naeem Afghan remarked that a brother used to get the sisters to serve him but not to give them a share in the property. The sisters cook the food and clean the house.

Justice Hassan Rizvi remarked that the sister's share was written in the Quran, how can the Quran's order be denied, adding that the sister's signature is not on the property division deed.

Lawyer Bhai Shahab said in his arguments that the sister has been given a share but she says she got less.

The court dismissed the brother's appeal against the sister's share after hearing the arguments.