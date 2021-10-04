UrduPoint.com

SC Dismisses Contempt Of Court Petition Filed Against Chairman NAB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:22 PM

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a contempt of court petition against the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and remarked that the contempt petition was not maintainable

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the contempt petition filed by Advocate Ahsan Abid against NAB regarding investigation of assets of federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar.

During the course of proceedings, the petitioner stated that the NAB had stated before the Lahore High Court in May 2020 that the bureau had completed investigation against Khusro Bakhtiar. He said that the NAB committed contempt of court by not completing the inquiry in three months.

Upon this, Justice Mazhar Alam asked where was it written in the law that if the inquiry was not completed, contempt of court action would be taken.

Justice Qazi Amin said that the Lahore High Court had stated in its judgment that there was no contempt of court.

He asked how the apex court could state that there was a contempt of court.

Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Imran Ul Haq said that the Lahore bureau had completed inquiry against Khusro Bakhtiar and forwarded recommendations to the NAB headquarters. The inquiry board meeting would decide on the inquiry report, he added.

Justice Mazhar Alam asked how much time did the law allocate to complete the trial and in how many cases was it implemented? Justice Bandial asked the petitioner, had he any personal enmity against the Federal Minister.

Petitioner Ahsan Abid said that he did not have any personal enmity but he filed the case in the public interest.

Justice Mazhar asked if he had no personal enmity then why he was in-person appearing before the court.

Justice Bandial said that the court could not interfere in the work of the NAB.

Addressing the counsel, he said that he did not want to expose him as he didn't prepare the case. The court could not order NAB inquiry against a political leader or a federal minister at the behest of anyone, he added.

