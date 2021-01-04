UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Dismisses Contempt Of Court Petition Regarding Reserved Seats For Women In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

SC dismisses contempt of court petition regarding reserved seats for women in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a contempt of court petition regarding allocation of reserved seats to women in Capital Territory Islamabad.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the contempt of court case filed by Amina Sadaf.

During the course of proceedings, the bench remarked that the contempt petition was inadmissible. The court could not interfere in the affairs of the legislature.

Justice Ijaz asked on which court order violation, the contempt of court petition was filed.

He said the court did not order the legislature to legislate on reserved seats for women in Islamabad.

He said the reserved quota could be given after amendment in the constitution.

The petitioner said earlier, the court had directed the legislature to consider the matter. But no bill had yet been tabled in this regard, she commented.

The Chief Justice said that it was not the job of the court to interfere in such matters.

He asked the petitioner to continue her political struggle.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court Contempt Of Court Job Women Court

Recent Stories

Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on track, ..

6 minutes ago

UAE’s hotel reservation rates witness significan ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Airports, GMR-Hyderabad announce formation o ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Mohammed bin Rashid has laid foundations of ..

2 hours ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.