SC dismisses contempt of court petition regarding reserved seats for women in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a contempt of court petition regarding allocation of reserved seats to women in Capital Territory Islamabad.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the contempt of court case filed by Amina Sadaf.

During the course of proceedings, the bench remarked that the contempt petition was inadmissible. The court could not interfere in the affairs of the legislature.

Justice Ijaz asked on which court order violation, the contempt of court petition was filed.

He said the court did not order the legislature to legislate on reserved seats for women in Islamabad.

He said the reserved quota could be given after amendment in the constitution.

The petitioner said earlier, the court had directed the legislature to consider the matter. But no bill had yet been tabled in this regard, she commented.

The Chief Justice said that it was not the job of the court to interfere in such matters.

He asked the petitioner to continue her political struggle.