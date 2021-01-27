UrduPoint.com
SC Dismisses Education Department Appeal Regarding Pay Protection Of Employees

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal filed by the federal education department pertaining to pay protection after regularization of services of teachers.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Attorney General Sajid Ilyas Bhatti informed the court that the Education Secretary could not appear due to an important high level meeting. He said that the Deputy Secretary Education would appear shortly.

He pleaded the court to review the procedure for appointment of employees.

Justice Ijaz said that the employees' job was regularized after ten years of service. The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) had also declared the employees eligible, he added.

The Chief Justice said that the situation would had been different if the employees had been fired. Teachers should not be appointed on daily wages, he noted.

The Deputy Attorney General said that these teachers were recruited on a daily salary of Rs 120.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed appeal.

