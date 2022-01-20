UrduPoint.com

SC Dismisses Former President Pervez Musharraf's Plea Against Rejection Of Nomination Papers

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 05:44 PM

SC dismisses former President Pervez Musharraf's plea against rejection of nomination papers

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed former President Pervez Musharraf's plea against the rejection of his nomination papers in 2013 general election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed former President Pervez Musharraf's plea against the rejection of his nomination papers in 2013 general elections.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and Justice Ameenuddin Khan heard the case and dismissed Pervez Musharraf's appeal against the Sindh High Court's decision of rejecting his nomination papers after it became ineffective.

Pervez Musharraf had challenged SHC's verdict to declare him disqualified to contest as a candidate of the National Assembly and had pleaded the apex court to annul the judgment against his disqualification by the SHC.

During the course of proceedings, Pervez Musharraf's counsel said that his client's second appeal against the PHC verdict was not fixed today for hearing.

Upon this, Justice Umar Ata Bandial directed that another appeal of the former president against the Peshawar High Court's decision should be fixed before a larger bench for hearing.

The bench observed that the assembly elected in 2013 completed its tenure in 2018.

The counsel said that the former president had been out of the country and could not be contacted.

He pleaded to the court to fix both appeals for hearing simultaneously. Justice Bandial said that the case fixed today has been dismissed, while the hearing of the second case would be decided later.

