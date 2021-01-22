SC dismisses Hamza Shehbaz’s plea for bail

(@fidahassanain)



ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2021) Supreme Court (SC) on Friday dismissed bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case.

The court dismissed the petition as withdrawn.

During the proceedings, Justice Yahya Afridi observed that the issue which was not taken up to the Lahore High Court could not be directly taken up by the Supreme Court. The top court has asked Hamza Shehbaz to approach Lahore High Court after the report of accountability court.

At this, the counsel of Hamza Shehbaz withdrew the petition.

On November 11, 2020, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif were indicted in money laundering reference by accountability court.

All the accused in the case pleaded not guilty. Shehbaz Sharif, while rejecting allegations of the anti-graft watchdog, said that he was being politically victimized. NAB on Sept 28, 2020 had arrested Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case after Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his bail plea.