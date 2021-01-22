UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Dismisses Hamza Shehbaz’s Plea For Bail

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 12:43 PM

SC dismisses Hamza Shehbaz’s plea for bail

The court has observed that the matter which has not been taken up to the Lahore High Court cannot directly be taken up by the Supreme Court, and has asked Hamza Shehbaz to approach Lahore High Court in this regard.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2021) Supreme Court (SC) on Friday dismissed bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case.

The court dismissed the petition as withdrawn.

During the proceedings, Justice Yahya Afridi observed that the issue which was not taken up to the Lahore High Court could not be directly taken up by the Supreme Court. The top court has asked Hamza Shehbaz to approach Lahore High Court after the report of accountability court.

At this, the counsel of Hamza Shehbaz withdrew the petition.

On November 11, 2020, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif were indicted in money laundering reference by accountability court.

All the accused in the case pleaded not guilty. Shehbaz Sharif, while rejecting allegations of the anti-graft watchdog, said that he was being politically victimized. NAB on Sept 28, 2020 had arrested Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case after Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his bail plea.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Supreme Court Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Hamza Shahbaz Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money November 2020 Afridi Muslim Top Court Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

University of Peshawar turns bankrupt, won’t be ..

31 minutes ago

Russia to Deliver to Myanmar Pantsir-S1 Air Defens ..

25 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking on 22 ja ..

25 minutes ago

248 petrol pumps fined, 509 issued warnings across ..

25 minutes ago

Germany virus death toll tops 50,000: health agenc ..

25 minutes ago

CAR Declares Emergency for 15 Days Amid Post-Elect ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.