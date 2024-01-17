The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal of an employee of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) against his termination from service

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal of an employee of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) against his termination from service.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case.

The petitioner’s lawyer informed the court that his client was terminated from service on charges of using a non custom paid vehicle.

He had used a friend’s vehicle for a day, he added.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar noted that the government's number plate was also displayed on the vehicle.

The chief justice remarked that the Bureau did not do its own projection or what it was doing. How the institution would function with such persons as its employees, and the IB had a specific standard in that regard, he added.

The court, subsequently, dismissed the appeal.