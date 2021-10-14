UrduPoint.com

SC Dismisses KP Government Appeal Regarding Land Acquisition For Bacha Khan University

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

SC dismisses KP government appeal regarding land acquisition for Bacha khan University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's appeal against Peshawar High Court (PHC) order regarding land acquisition for Bacha Khan University.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Amin said that the constitution prohibited all forms of exploitation.

He said if the state took land from the citizens, then give proper compensation.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that land was acquired for the university 10 years ago.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's lawyer said that if the appeal was rejected, an additional Rs 1.5 billion would have to be paid.

The markup on the original amount had been abolished after the amendment in the law of the provincial government, he added.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that the apex court would not had to count money and ordered the provisional government to pay payments to victims with markup.

