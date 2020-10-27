(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed an appeal of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking placement of PML-N's President Shahbaz Sharif name in exit control list (ECL).

A division bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Munib Akhter conducted hearing on an appeal of NAB challenging the decision of Lahore High Court (LHC).

Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Jahanzeb Bharwana appeared before the court.

During the course of proceeding, Justice Munib Akhter remarked that the situation was different when this case was filed in LHC. The court would view the situation under which the LHC had given the decision for not placing accused name in ECL.

The accused was a renowned person of the country, he said.

NAB prosecutor pleaded that usually the accused flee abroad if their Names were not placed in ECL, adding that around six people left the country during the phase of inquiries.

He said that the accused was currently in judicial custody. Shahbaz Sharif was accused of money laundering and holding assets beyond known sources.

He prayed the court to place the name of Shahbaz Sharif on ECL and turn down the decision of LHC.

Justice Muneeb remarked that a full court bench had given detailed judgment four days back regarding money laundering in Justice Isa case. The bench asked the NAB lawyer that why he came to court without reading this judgment. If the lawyer had read the judgment he never bother to file this appeal, he further remarked.

After this, the bench dismissed the appeal.