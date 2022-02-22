UrduPoint.com

SC Dismisses NAB Appeals Seeking Cancellation Of Bails Granted To Khursheed Shah's Family

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB's) appeals seeking cancellation of bails of all co-accused in Khursheed Shah's case.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the NAB appeals.

During the course of proceedings, the bench stated that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah was granted bailed on the basis of lack of evidence.

The Chief Justice asked how could the co-accused be arrested when the prime accused had been granted bail? Justice Mansoor Ali Shah directed the NAB not to arrest Khursheed Shah's wives, children and relatives.

He said that it was not right to make a case against anyone without solid evidence.

The NAB Prosecutor said that contractor Abdul Razzaq Bahrani paid Rs 2.5 million to Khursheed Shah in commission and could not give any concrete reason for the payment during the investigation.

Justice Ayesha Malik asked the prosecutor under which contract did Khursheed Shah get Rs2.5 million in commission? On what basis was a cheque called a bribe or commission?, she asked.

She said that more evidence was required to link the money to the corruption charge.

The chief justice remarked that the contractor might had gifted the money to Khursheed Shah. He directed NAB to work hard in order to prove the case during the trial.

The court after hearing arguments also dismissed NAB's appeal seeking the cancellation of bail of Sindh Minister Awais Qadir Shah.

>