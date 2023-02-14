SC dismisses NAB bail cancellation plea against accused involved in Rs 296 million corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail cancellation application of Nawab Khan, allegedly involved in corruption of Rs 296 million, being an infructuous petition.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah heard the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) plea seeking the cancellation of bail of Nawab Khan accused of embezzlement of Rs 296.48 million funds in Bajawer Agency by officials of FATA Disaster Management Authority and others.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB Prosecutor opined that the said case had gone out of the jurisdiction of NAB after the new NAB law.

He said that the accused's application for cancellation of bail became ineffective as the case was out of NAB jurisdiction.

The Chief Justice asked the NAB Prosecutor if there was only corruption of Rs 230 million and not Rs 500 million.

He asked whether all cases under NAB jurisdiction were finished after the amendments.

The Prosecutor replied that NAB was not withdrawing the cases, the courts were returning them.

The Chief Justice asked was it not written in the new NAB law where to send the cases. There were some shortcomings in the new NAB law which the court was reviewing, he added.

Justice Athar Minallah said that NAB was also very incompetent here.