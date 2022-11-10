(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (Pemra) petition against the Sindh High Court judgment in suspension of television channels licenses case.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justices Munib Akhtar and Sayyed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case and maintained the SHC 2021 ruling on Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) petition.

The SHC had held that the power to suspend broadcast media licenses contained in Section 30 of the Pemra Ordinance 2002 could not be delegated to the authority's chairman or any official without framing rules.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Munib Akhtar asked under what rules and laws the PEMRA Chairman could be empowered to suspend licenses.

He asked could the PEMRA gave the powers to hire or dismiss a grade three officer? Advocate Faisal Siddiqui counsel for PBA said that Chairman PEMRA had shut down television channels four times during a single month.

If a channel was closed for 10 days, it seemed its end, he added.

Advocate Ahmed Pervaiz counsel for PEMRA said that powers of PEMRA authority had to be read separately as basic powers of authority could not be delegated to anyone.

The chairman PEMRA also took final approval of his decisions from the authority, he added.

He said that the rules regarding the granting of powers had not yet been framed.

Justice Munib said that authority to suspend licenses could be given but with a rule.

Justice Ijaz asked why PEMRA had not made the rules since last 20 years. It had been a year since the high court's decision, still the rules had not been devised, he added.

He said that it was necessary to frame the relevant rules. Who they empower was a different matter, he added.

The Supreme Court directed PEMRA to stop the practice of revoking the license of tv channels without making rules, and dismissed the appeal filed by PEMRA against the decision of the Sindh High Court.