SC Dismisses Pervaiz Musharraf's Petition Against Disqualification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 10:25 PM

SC dismisses Pervaiz Musharraf's petition against disqualification

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition regarding the disqualification of former president Gen (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf after the case became ineffective

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition regarding the disqualification of former president Gen (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf after the case became ineffective.

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Additional Attorney General for Pakistan informed the bench that the former president Pervaiz Musharraf, who had challenged his disqualification in 2013, had passed away. The tenure of the said assembly had also been completed.

The court dismissed the petition after declaring it as ineffective.

Late Pervaiz Musharraf had submitted his nomination papers to contest election from the constituency of Chitral in 2013. However, his nomination papers were rejected, and he had challenged his disqualification in the SC.

