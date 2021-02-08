UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Dismisses Petition Against Cancellation Of Mining License

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

SC dismisses petition against cancellation of mining license

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday maintained the high court order and dismissed a petition filed by Hameedullah against cancellation of mining license.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner said that mining was not carried out due to the tense situation in the area.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mines & Mineral Development, Peshawar authorities revoked license for non-mining.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the Swat operation was carried out in 2010.

The counsel said that Mullah Fazlullah has been extorting money through radio since 2004.

Investors and laborers were moved to Lahore and Karachi, he added.

He said that the whole area was under the control of Mullah Fazlullah.

Justice Naqvi said that Mullah Fazlullah's area was only Swat.

The lawyer said that Swat, Dir and other areas were under the control of Mullah Fazlullah.

The court observed that the petitioner challenged the decision of the concerned authority after 2 years and the Peshawar High Court rejected the application for delay. There was no reason to disagree with the high court decision, it added.

The court after hearing arguments maintained the PHC decision and rejected the petition.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Lahore Peshawar Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mullah Fazlullah Swat Dir Money Court

Recent Stories

290 ,000 visitors to Dubai Safari Park during 3 mo ..

26 minutes ago

Ministry of Health withdraws pharmaceutical produc ..

41 minutes ago

Smart Dubai hosts roundtable for Cashless Dubai Wo ..

41 minutes ago

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.