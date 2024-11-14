SC Dismisses Petition Against Legislation During Previous Regime
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A constitutional bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition against legislations introduced in tenure of previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government.
The court declared the petition non-serious and imposed fine of Rs20,000 on the petitioner for unnecessary litigation.
A six-member constitutional bench presided by Justice Amin ud Din Khan heard the case.
Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan were also part of the bench.
During the course of proceeding, the petitioner’s lawyer prayed the court to grant time for case preparation. However, Additional Attorney General Aamer Rehman prayed the court to dismiss the case with a fine on the petitioner.
The court rejected the request of petitioner’s lawyer and dismissed the case.
