SC dismisses petition against Poultry Research Institute employees' removal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition against the Poultry Research Institute Rawalpindi employees' removal.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice inquired why the employees had opened one more account despite having four government accounts.

He said employees bought poultry from the open market through this fake account.

He asked who instructed to buy poultry half from the government and half from the open market? and further questioned did those employees have the option to open an account? On which the lawyer of the employees said the law allowed the employees to open an account in the name of the company.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin said if the public servant was allowed to open the account himself then issue was settled down.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan said the account was opened and operated without the permission of the finance department which was illegal.

The employees' lawyer said there were three inquiries against the employees and no corruption proved against them.

Justice Qazi Amin said the inquiry officer in this case kept on saving the accused. The inquiry officer who protected the accused could not easily deceive the court, he added.

After hearing the arguments, the court rejected the request for reinstatement of the employees.

It is to mention here that the director, deputy director and superintendent of the Poultry Research Institute were accused of corruption by opening fake accounts. The service tribunal forcibly retired Dr Shams, while Dr Sohail and Dr Nayyar Javed were sacked.