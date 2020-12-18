UrduPoint.com
SC Dismisses Petition Challenging Appointment Of SAPMs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

SC dismisses petition challenging appointment of SAPMs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and dismissed the petition filed against the appointment of the Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPM).

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case. Earlier, the court dissolved the bench as Justice Munib Akhtar recused himself from the case.

At the outset of hearing, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that Justice Munib Akhtar did not want to hear the case and the court formed a new bench after Justice Munib's refusal to hear the case.

Justice Ahsan referring the apex court's decision regarding rejecting a petition filed against SAPM for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari for his dual nationality said the court had already ruled that a dual national was permitted to be a special assistant.

Advocate Ikram Chaudhary said that his petition was not about dual citizenship.

He said that the IHC in its judgment had mentioned the decisions of the Supreme Court.

Justice Ahsan said the apex court's decision further stated that the prime minister can appoint a special assistant at his own discretion.

The Chief Justice said that the Rules of business stated that dual nationals could be appointed as special assistants.

Justice Ijaz said that the special assistants were also included in the Service of Pakistan.

The counsel said that special assistants were not included in the Service of Pakistan. He said that according to Article 93 of the Constitution, only five advisers could be appointed. The appointment of a special assistant was a violation of Article 99, he added.

Addressing the counsel, Justice Ijaz said that he had already submitted these arguments before the IHC.

The Chief Justice said that the prime minister could appoint special assistants according to the Constitution. The Prime Minister could seek the assistance and opinion of any expert, he added.

Justice Ijaz asked the petitioner that he had only raised the issue of dual citizenship in the high court. The loyalty of dual nationals could not be doubted, he added.

The court after hearing arguments upheld the decision of the Islamabad High Court and dismissed the appeal.

