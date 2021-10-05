UrduPoint.com

SC Dismisses Petition Seeking Disqualification Of Provisional Minister Mukesh Chawala

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed petition seeking disqualification of Sindh Provisional Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawala.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed dismissed the petition filed by a citizen Younis Ilyas over time bar.

During the course of proceedings, the bench observed that the petition not dilating upon the merits of the case.

The court remarked that the petitioner did not narrate the appropriate reason for the delay in filing case in the Supreme Court.

The petitioner alleged that Mukesh Kumar Chawla sold liquor. The locals had also filed a petition against Mukesh Kumar's sale of liquor, he added.

Justice Qazi Amin said that 'Sadiq and Amin' would also apply to non-Muslims.

Justice Bandial observed that the petitioner did not file petition before the Election Tribunal on time.

The petition was filed in the Supreme Court seven days late, he added.

