SC Dismisses Petitions Against Proposed Amendments
Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 07:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday dismissed the petitions as withdrawn against proposed constitutional amendments.
A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, heard the case.
During the course of proceedings, petitioners’ lawyer Hamid Khan Advocate appeared before the bench and prayed to grant permission to withdraw the cases.
The chief justice remarked that Abid Ali Zubairi could have withdrawn the case himself. He noted that another petition is also fixed for hearing along with the objections.
On the query of the bench, the lawyer said that he was withdrawing the two appeals pertaining to objections and others.
The court subsequently dismissed the petitions as withdrawn.
