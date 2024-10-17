SC dismisses petitions as withdrawn against constitutional amendment

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) members, represented by Hamid Khan, ask top court for withdrawal of their petitions and appeals

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday dismissed the petitions as withdrawn against proposed constitutional amendment.

A SC three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case. Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan were the other members of the bench.

The members of the Pakistan Bar Council, represented by lawyer Hamid Khan, appeared in court and requested to withdraw the petition against the proposed constitutional amendments.

Hamid Khan submitted that they wanted to withdraw the petition, to which the Chief Justice asked him, "Were you only appointed to withdraw the petition? Abid Zuberi could have withdrawn it himself.

"

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that there is another petition scheduled with objections, to which Hamid Khan responded that they would withdraw both petitions.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa then asked whether they were withdrawing only the appeal against the objections or the original petition as well. Hamid Khan replied that they were withdrawing both the petition and the appeals against the objections.

The CJP said that the petition was filed by six lawyers, who could have also stated that they wanted to withdraw it themselves, adding, "Mr. Hamid Khan, I am sure your services were formally engaged."

The top court dismissed the petitions against the the proposed constitutional amendments based on their withdrawal.