SC dismisses petitions regarding approval of PTI MNAs resignations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed petitions regarding approval of the resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) MNAs on the ground that the matter was infructuous.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case filed by former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Zafar Ali Shah and Waheed Kamal for approval of the resignations of PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) in 2015.

During the course of proceedings, PTI's counsel Hamid Khan said the matter of resignations was related to the members of 2013 National Assembly, whose tenure had expired in 2018.

Upon this, the chief justice observed that the matter had become infructuous. Subsequently, the court dismissed the petitions.