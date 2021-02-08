UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Dismisses Plea Against PST Orders For Provision Of Benefits To Contract Teachers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

SC dismisses plea against PST orders for provision of benefits to contract teachers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed an appeal against orders for provision of benefits to contract teachers from the date of their appointment.

The bench comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the appeal, filed by Punjab chief secretary against orders of Punjab Service Tribunal (PST), for provision of benefits to contract teachers from the date of their appointment. Central President Educators Association Punjab Muhammad Safdar and others were also present.

An additional advocate general Punjab argued before the bench that the Punjab Service Tribunal had ordered for provision of benefits to Parveen Shad and others from the date of their appointment. He contended that the educators did not have the right to obtain benefits as per law. He pleaded with the court to set aside the tribunal orders for being illegal.

However, the bench remarked that teachers were the most respectable part of society and dismissed the appeal, filed by the chief secretary and upheld the verdict of the tribunal.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Punjab From Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health withdraws pharmaceutical produc ..

11 minutes ago

Smart Dubai hosts roundtable for Cashless Dubai Wo ..

11 minutes ago

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

2 hours ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.