SC dismisses plea against PST orders for provision of benefits to contract teachers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed an appeal against orders for provision of benefits to contract teachers from the date of their appointment.

The bench comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the appeal, filed by Punjab chief secretary against orders of Punjab Service Tribunal (PST), for provision of benefits to contract teachers from the date of their appointment. Central President Educators Association Punjab Muhammad Safdar and others were also present.

An additional advocate general Punjab argued before the bench that the Punjab Service Tribunal had ordered for provision of benefits to Parveen Shad and others from the date of their appointment. He contended that the educators did not have the right to obtain benefits as per law. He pleaded with the court to set aside the tribunal orders for being illegal.

However, the bench remarked that teachers were the most respectable part of society and dismissed the appeal, filed by the chief secretary and upheld the verdict of the tribunal.